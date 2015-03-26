Notes: Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from NHK World Radio Japan, Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and Spanish National Radio.

From JAPAN- A US military plane crashed off the coast of Japan, following numerous accidents that have occurred to the US Naval 7th Fleet. The White House has designated North Korea as a "state sponsor of terrorism," one of the reasons being assassinations on foreign soil. The US military has begun bombing opium processing facilities in Afghanistan to cut off funding for the Taliban. The US military says its 9th airstrike since September in Somalia has killed at least 100 Islamic militants. The leaders of Russia, Turkey and Iran have agreed that Russia will play a key role in negotiating a peace deal for Syria- a main opposition group in Syria is set to refuse to attend a peace conference.

From RUSSIA- Afshin Rattansi briefly comments on the resignation of Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe, a former colony of Great Britain called Rhodesia. Afshin warns to watch out for disinformation in NATO nation mainstream media about Mugabe's history and replacement.

From CUBA- A Viewpoint on the US President’s continuing denial of climate change. Recently the Pope, Noam Chomsky , and leading scientists have spoken out against the delusion that climate change is a speculation rather than an event we are experiencing now.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes begins with an update on the political situation in the Spanish region of Catalonia- some leaders remain jailed for rebellion, and predictions are that the December 21st elections will see pro-independence candidates winning. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has not achieved an alliance in Parliament and will likely call for new elections. Then Alison reads a report from The Independent written by Patrick Cockburn on the state of affairs in Iraq and the region. The possibility of peace is not in the hands of Baghdad, but the US, Saudi Arabia, and Israel.



¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"Countries such as the U.S. and Britain have taken it upon themselves to decide for us in the developing world, even to interfere in our domestic affairs and to bring about what they call regime change."

- Robert Mugabe



