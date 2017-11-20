Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
Ed Herman throughout his life challenged propagandists who rationalized wars of aggression.
He studied and exposed their techniques in the classic “Manufacturing Consent”. In recent years Herman brilliantly attacked the poisonous doctrine of “humanitarian war”. Diana Johnstone also reminds us of Ed’s modesty and support for others in the peace movement.
Interview with Diana Johnstone
