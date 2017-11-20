Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Taylor Report 
 The “godfather of anti-war media critique.”
 Diana Johnstone, author of Queen of Chaos, the Misadventures of Hillary Clinton
Ed Herman throughout his life challenged propagandists who rationalized wars of aggression.

He studied and exposed their techniques in the classic “Manufacturing Consent”. In recent years Herman brilliantly attacked the poisonous doctrine of “humanitarian war”. Diana Johnstone also reminds us of Ed’s modesty and support for others in the peace movement.
facebook.com/thetaylorreport

00:37:30 English 2017-11-20
 Toronto, Ontario
