Summary: Sounds Irish is a weekly program coming straight from County Wicklow in Ireland, hosted by Joe Bollard, one of the elder statesmen of the Irish show band scene. Each program features a variety of Irish and Irish-related songs from many different genres, along with a healthy dose of banter from your host. Please consider adding Sounds Irish to your stations' weekly lineup of programs. All we ask is that we know where the show is being aired so that we can give mention on the program. To contact the show, it is best to send email to Joe Bollard directly at everton274@sky.com



The 2-hour program is posted weekly in multiple parts for broadcasters to insert their own breaks.