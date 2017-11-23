Notes: OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO



DORI FREEMAN - Bright Lights - Letters Never Read - MRI



KIM BEGGS - Blister - Said Little Sparrow - Self



NEIL YOUNG - Only Love Can Break Your Heart - Greatest Hits - Reprise



CHIP TAYLOR - 101 in Cashbox - Last Chance: The Warner Brothers Years - Trainwreck



TERRY KITCHEN -The Bar Harbor Full Sail Downeast Acadia Windjammer Sunset Cruise - The Quiet Places - Urban Campfire



USHER'S ISLAND - Molly Ban - Usher's Island - Compass



BILL BOOTH - Wild Geese - Some Distant Shore - Wheeling



THE GENTLE GOOD - Titrwm Tatrwm - The Ultimate Guide to Welsh Folk - Arc



HUMBIRD - Leave a Light On - Where Else - Self



BANJO MECHANICS - Autumn - - Luck of the Beanrow - Self



BELA FLECK & ABIGAIL WASHBURN - Bloomin' Rose - Echo in the Valley - Rounder



CROWES PASTURE - Shelter from the Storm - Edge of America - Self



MALCOLM LUCARD - Made in China - Vagamundo - Self



ELIZABETH ERIN KEMLER - Like A Dreamer - The Weight of Mortal Skin - Self



KATHY BLACK - Wild Horses - Main Street - Waxsimile



PIERCE EDENS - The Devil There Too - Stripped Down, Gussied Up - Self



BILLY STRINGS - Meet Me at the Creek - Turmoil & Tinfoil - Apostal



DON JULIN - The Optimist - Tractor II - Self



YONDER MOUNTAIN STRING BAND - On Your Dime - Love. Aint' Love - Frog Pad



THE WHISKEY CHARMERS - Elevator - The Whiskey Charmers - Self



(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting for Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)



DANA COOPER - Making a Killing - Incendiary Kid - Travianna



RICH KRUEGER - A Short One on Life (clean) - Life Ain't That Long - Rockin'k



MICHAEL VEITCH - Pledging Allegiance - Wake Up Call - Burt Street



JIM PAGE - Masters of Lies - A Hand Full of Songs - Whid-Isle



(Noel Paul Stookey ID for Out of the Woods)



NOEL PAUL STOOKEY - Impeachable - Summerfallwinterspring - Neworld



HILLFOLK NOIR - Billy Got Popped - Junkerpunch - Self



MICK KOLASSA & MARK TELESCA - You Can't Do That - You Can't Do That - Swingsuit



RANDY STEELE - 1983 - Songs From The Suck - South Willow



WORRY DOLLS - Passport - Go Get Gone - Bread and Butter



STRANGLED DARLINGS - Tears of Akhmatova - The Devil in Outer Space - Mudfarm



MISNER & SMITH - City Of Dreams - Headwaters - Self



BECKY WARREN - San Antonio - War Surplus - Self



BOUBACAR TRAORE - Dounia Tabolo - Dounia Tabolo - Lusafrica



MARK STEPAKOFF - Talk About The Weather - Any Port In A Storm - Self



MIKE MCGUIRE - Too Early for Snow - Roses for the Moon - Okolona



SARAH JANE SCOUTEN - Crack in your Windshield - When The Bloom Falls From The Rose - Light Organ



CRIS CUDDY - Heartache - Time Bomb Baby - Vanishing Castle



BRADFORD BOG PEOPLE - Can You Run - People of the Bog - Self



10 STRING SYMPHONY - Black Eyed Suzie - Weight of the World - Poppychop



THOMM JUTZ - Sometimes What Glitters is Gold - Crazy if You Let It - Mountain Fever



(Outro over 'Happy Trails' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)