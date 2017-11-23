Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
This version of the program is divided into 6 segments so broadcasters who desire to use this content can insert your station info, etc. The segments vary in length.
Out of the Woods is an earthy, wires and wood, mostly acoustic program featuring some of the best new and established artists from the worlds of folk, bluegrass, singer-songwriters, alt.country, Americana, classic country, old-time, Celtic, and everything that falls in between. The show is an unpredictable mix flowing like a river between moods, often with an edge or in a melancholy minor key. On occasion, Out of the Woods features interviews and live in-studio performances with national and international touring musicians. Past guests have included artists such as Bela Fleck, Si Kahn, Brown Bird, Dana Robinson, Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen, Kate MacLeod, Bill Bourne, Karl Shiflett, Rachel Bissex, Darryl Purpose, Bow Thayer, Cosy Sheridan and many others. Out of the Woods grew out of Jon 'Chip' Colcord's former acoustic programs, The Song Swap and Music For The Mountain, separate folk and bluegrass programs which aired in New Hampshire during the 1990s. As a child, Colcord grew up a ravenous music fan with an ear for both rock and folk. All of these influences converge on Out of the Woods to bring you a mix which is as much on the edge as it is down home. Folk music with a rock 'n' roll soul
OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO
DORI FREEMAN - Bright Lights - Letters Never Read - MRI
(break)
KIM BEGGS - Blister - Said Little Sparrow - Self
NEIL YOUNG - Only Love Can Break Your Heart - Greatest Hits - Reprise
CHIP TAYLOR - 101 in Cashbox - Last Chance: The Warner Brothers Years - Trainwreck
TERRY KITCHEN -The Bar Harbor Full Sail Downeast Acadia Windjammer Sunset Cruise - The Quiet Places - Urban Campfire
(break)
USHER'S ISLAND - Molly Ban - Usher's Island - Compass
BILL BOOTH - Wild Geese - Some Distant Shore - Wheeling
THE GENTLE GOOD - Titrwm Tatrwm - The Ultimate Guide to Welsh Folk - Arc
HUMBIRD - Leave a Light On - Where Else - Self
(break)
BANJO MECHANICS - Autumn - - Luck of the Beanrow - Self
BELA FLECK & ABIGAIL WASHBURN - Bloomin' Rose - Echo in the Valley - Rounder
CROWES PASTURE - Shelter from the Storm - Edge of America - Self
MALCOLM LUCARD - Made in China - Vagamundo - Self
(break)
ELIZABETH ERIN KEMLER - Like A Dreamer - The Weight of Mortal Skin - Self
KATHY BLACK - Wild Horses - Main Street - Waxsimile
PIERCE EDENS - The Devil There Too - Stripped Down, Gussied Up - Self
BILLY STRINGS - Meet Me at the Creek - Turmoil & Tinfoil - Apostal
(break)
DON JULIN - The Optimist - Tractor II - Self
YONDER MOUNTAIN STRING BAND - On Your Dime - Love. Aint' Love - Frog Pad
THE WHISKEY CHARMERS - Elevator - The Whiskey Charmers - Self
(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting for Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)
DANA COOPER - Making a Killing - Incendiary Kid - Travianna
(break)
RICH KRUEGER - A Short One on Life (clean) - Life Ain't That Long - Rockin'k
MICHAEL VEITCH - Pledging Allegiance - Wake Up Call - Burt Street
JIM PAGE - Masters of Lies - A Hand Full of Songs - Whid-Isle
(Noel Paul Stookey ID for Out of the Woods)
NOEL PAUL STOOKEY - Impeachable - Summerfallwinterspring - Neworld
(break)
HILLFOLK NOIR - Billy Got Popped - Junkerpunch - Self
MICK KOLASSA & MARK TELESCA - You Can't Do That - You Can't Do That - Swingsuit
RANDY STEELE - 1983 - Songs From The Suck - South Willow
WORRY DOLLS - Passport - Go Get Gone - Bread and Butter
(break)
STRANGLED DARLINGS - Tears of Akhmatova - The Devil in Outer Space - Mudfarm
MISNER & SMITH - City Of Dreams - Headwaters - Self