Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 The Thunderbolt 
 Lights in the Darkness 2X
 Weekly Program
 Dana
 106.5 KOWA (Olympia, WA)  
 For non-profit use only.
 Public Domain 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
In this week’s archive radio show we warn the Republican Party that one disadvantage to their having assumed power is that now they are subject to being Thunderbolted much more often than they have been lately.

Next, we air a public service announcement to help the ladies protect themselves from twisted perverts at White House events (such as our new president, for instance).

Then we slap a knee over the Media Machine’s attempts to normalize the insanity of a Trump administration.

After that we attempt to answer the Toothless Old Grandpa’s question about WTF just happened.

We then not only revive the Irony of the Week feature but we reveal what is possibly the most perfect irony in all human history!

Next, the Thunderbolt makes a series of personal commitments to you, our listeners,

Finally, we end the News and Commentary section of the program with the feature piece about how there are lights in the darkness and that we may be able to gather those scattered lights into glaring spotlight thus illuminating the path to a better way so we can finally move on to the next phase in our evolution!

(Don’t laugh! The Toothless Old Grandpa almost cried when he heard about it!)

The Thunderbolt saves the world — at no extra cost!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. There is also a written version of The Thunderbolt at http://dana98501.wordpress.com/

Segments:

The News and Commentary section of this program originally aired on December 2nd, 2016

Station ID’s
00:00-00:27

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:26-02:41

The Ronco Pussy Protector
Music: American Inauguration Band
02:39-05:29

Be Very Afraid
Music: Fanfare Ciocarlia — The Plastic Fantastics
05:29-10:23

Normalizing Insanity
Music: Yngwie Malmsteen — Del Noah & The Mount Ararat Finks
10:25-21:09

WTF Just Happened?
Music: Brave Combo — Kal
21:05-28:35

Station ID
28:35-28:59

Irony of the Week: Pants on Fire
Music: Musique de Cirque
28:59-31:49

Commitments
Music: Debo Band
31:49-35:12

Lights in the Darkness
Music: PEVO — Shriekback — Mike Oldfield
35:12-46:26

———————————————————

Olympia Action Alert
Music: Mannheim Steamroller — LBE Fanfare Trumpeters
46:26-56:02

Music Intro
56:02-56:16

End Music: Bad Moon Rising Excerpt
by Elvis Shoenberg's Orchestre Surreal
56:15 57:37

Credits, Disclaimer, & Promo
Music: Jethro Tull — Focus
57:35-1:00:00

 TB 171124 Lights in the Darkness 2X Download Program Podcast
Lights in the Darkness 2X
01:00:00 English 2017-11-24
 Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
TB 171124 Lights in the Darkness 2X  01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(113MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
   