In this week’s archive radio show we warn the Republican Party that one disadvantage to their having assumed power is that now they are subject to being Thunderbolted much more often than they have been lately.
Next, we air a public service announcement to help the ladies protect themselves from twisted perverts at White House events (such as our new president, for instance).
Then we slap a knee over the Media Machine’s attempts to normalize the insanity of a Trump administration.
After that we attempt to answer the Toothless Old Grandpa’s question about WTF just happened.
We then not only revive the Irony of the Week feature but we reveal what is possibly the most perfect irony in all human history!
Next, the Thunderbolt makes a series of personal commitments to you, our listeners,
Finally, we end the News and Commentary section of the program with the feature piece about how there are lights in the darkness and that we may be able to gather those scattered lights into glaring spotlight thus illuminating the path to a better way so we can finally move on to the next phase in our evolution!
(Don’t laugh! The Toothless Old Grandpa almost cried when he heard about it!)
The Thunderbolt saves the world — at no extra cost!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. There is also a written version of The Thunderbolt at http://dana98501.wordpress.com/
—
Segments:
The News and Commentary section of this program originally aired on December 2nd, 2016
Station ID’s
00:00-00:27
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:26-02:41
The Ronco Pussy Protector
Music: American Inauguration Band
02:39-05:29
Be Very Afraid
Music: Fanfare Ciocarlia — The Plastic Fantastics
05:29-10:23
Normalizing Insanity
Music: Yngwie Malmsteen — Del Noah & The Mount Ararat Finks
10:25-21:09
WTF Just Happened?
Music: Brave Combo — Kal
21:05-28:35
Station ID
28:35-28:59
Irony of the Week: Pants on Fire
Music: Musique de Cirque
28:59-31:49
Commitments
Music: Debo Band
31:49-35:12
Lights in the Darkness
Music: PEVO — Shriekback — Mike Oldfield
35:12-46:26