Summary: In this week’s archive radio show we warn the Republican Party that one disadvantage to their having assumed power is that now they are subject to being Thunderbolted much more often than they have been lately.



Next, we air a public service announcement to help the ladies protect themselves from twisted perverts at White House events (such as our new president, for instance).



Then we slap a knee over the Media Machine’s attempts to normalize the insanity of a Trump administration.



After that we attempt to answer the Toothless Old Grandpa’s question about WTF just happened.



We then not only revive the Irony of the Week feature but we reveal what is possibly the most perfect irony in all human history!



Next, the Thunderbolt makes a series of personal commitments to you, our listeners,



Finally, we end the News and Commentary section of the program with the feature piece about how there are lights in the darkness and that we may be able to gather those scattered lights into glaring spotlight thus illuminating the path to a better way so we can finally move on to the next phase in our evolution!



(Don’t laugh! The Toothless Old Grandpa almost cried when he heard about it!)



The Thunderbolt saves the world — at no extra cost!