Program Information
 The Sunrise Ocean Bender 
 SOB 11.23.17
 Music
 mr. atavist
 mr. atavist  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Sunrise Ocean Bender airs in the flesh Thursdays 9-11pm EST on WRIR 97.3 FM, Richmond, Virginia / wrir.org.
Luzon Valley Fearless / Mountain / Mountain / 2017 / Anklebreka Records
Blue Movies / Moon Song / Disenchantment / 2017 / Blue Movies
Hanford Reach / Caught My Mind / Caught My Mind / 2017 / Medium Lavender Records
Tadpoles / Rainbowmaker (Live) / Live at the Great American Music Hall / 2017 / Bakery Records
Schizo Fun Addict / Petrodactyl / The Sun Yard / 2018 / Fruits de Mer Records
Opal / Siamese Trap / Happy Nightmare Baby / 1987 / SST
Toncho Pilatos / Kukulkan / Toncho Pilatos / 1972 / Polydor
Color Humano / Cosas Rusticas / Color Humano III / 1972 / Microfon/Sony
Billy Bond y La Pesada Del Rock & Roll / Toma rock and roll / Lo mas pesado de la pesada / 1971 / Inamu Discos
Tarkus / El Pirata / Tarkus / 1972 / Munster
La Revolucion de Emiliano Zapata / En Medio De La Lluvia / Hoy / 1972 / Intersong
Laghonia / Glue / Glue / 1968 / Repsychled
Traffic Sound / Yesterday’s Game / III (Tibet’s Suzettes) / 1970 / Repsychled
Telegraph Avenue / Let Me Start / Telegraph Avenue / 1971 / Repsychled
The Mad’s / If You Feel / Molesto (1968-1971) / 2013 / Lion Productions, LLC/Repsychled/MAG
The Charge / Rock My Soul / I’m A Freak Baby... A Journey Through The British Heavy Psych And Hard Rock Underground Scene 1968-72 / 2016 / Grapefruit Records
Second Hand / Rhubarb! / I’m A Freak Baby... A Journey Through The British Heavy Psych And Hard Rock Underground Scene 1968-72 / 2016 / Grapefruit Records
The Edgar Broughton Band / Love in the Rain / Wasa Wasa / 1969 / Harvest / EMI
Cranium Pie / Run to Survive / Mechanisms, Pt. 1 / 2011 / Regal Crabomophone
The Moles / Frontiers of Astronome / The Future Sounds Of Ashton / 2010 / See Monkey Do Monkey Recordings
Psychic Lemon / Interstellar Fuzz Star / The New & Improved Active Listener Sampler Vol. II / 2017 / The Active Listener
Maat Lander / The World of the Ocean with No Dry Land / Seasons of Space • Book #1 / 2017 / Clostridium Records

SOB 11.23.17
02:00:00 English 2017-11-23
 WRIR
