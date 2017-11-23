Notes: Luzon Valley Fearless / Mountain / Mountain / 2017 / Anklebreka Records

Blue Movies / Moon Song / Disenchantment / 2017 / Blue Movies

Hanford Reach / Caught My Mind / Caught My Mind / 2017 / Medium Lavender Records

Tadpoles / Rainbowmaker (Live) / Live at the Great American Music Hall / 2017 / Bakery Records

Schizo Fun Addict / Petrodactyl / The Sun Yard / 2018 / Fruits de Mer Records

Opal / Siamese Trap / Happy Nightmare Baby / 1987 / SST

Toncho Pilatos / Kukulkan / Toncho Pilatos / 1972 / Polydor

Color Humano / Cosas Rusticas / Color Humano III / 1972 / Microfon/Sony

Billy Bond y La Pesada Del Rock & Roll / Toma rock and roll / Lo mas pesado de la pesada / 1971 / Inamu Discos

Tarkus / El Pirata / Tarkus / 1972 / Munster

La Revolucion de Emiliano Zapata / En Medio De La Lluvia / Hoy / 1972 / Intersong

Laghonia / Glue / Glue / 1968 / Repsychled

Traffic Sound / Yesterday’s Game / III (Tibet’s Suzettes) / 1970 / Repsychled

Telegraph Avenue / Let Me Start / Telegraph Avenue / 1971 / Repsychled

The Mad’s / If You Feel / Molesto (1968-1971) / 2013 / Lion Productions, LLC/Repsychled/MAG

The Charge / Rock My Soul / I’m A Freak Baby... A Journey Through The British Heavy Psych And Hard Rock Underground Scene 1968-72 / 2016 / Grapefruit Records

Second Hand / Rhubarb! / I’m A Freak Baby... A Journey Through The British Heavy Psych And Hard Rock Underground Scene 1968-72 / 2016 / Grapefruit Records

The Edgar Broughton Band / Love in the Rain / Wasa Wasa / 1969 / Harvest / EMI

Cranium Pie / Run to Survive / Mechanisms, Pt. 1 / 2011 / Regal Crabomophone

The Moles / Frontiers of Astronome / The Future Sounds Of Ashton / 2010 / See Monkey Do Monkey Recordings

Psychic Lemon / Interstellar Fuzz Star / The New & Improved Active Listener Sampler Vol. II / 2017 / The Active Listener

Maat Lander / The World of the Ocean with No Dry Land / Seasons of Space • Book #1 / 2017 / Clostridium Records

