Summary: On the occasion of the anniversary of the start of the infamous Maidan uprisings, the Global Research News Hour delves into the politics and economics of the Ukraine crisis, the role of the international community in ameliorating or exacerbating the situation, and the prospects for peace or more war in the future.

Guests include Ruslan Dzarasov - Head of the Department of Political Economy at Plekhanov Russian University of Economics in Moscow, and Roger Annis - Socialist, writer and editor of NewColdWar.org.