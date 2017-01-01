Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Global Research News Hour Episode 200
 Ruslan Dzarasov, Roger Annis, Michael Welch
On the occasion of the anniversary of the start of the infamous Maidan uprisings, the Global Research News Hour delves into the politics and economics of the Ukraine crisis, the role of the international community in ameliorating or exacerbating the situation, and the prospects for peace or more war in the future.
Guests include Ruslan Dzarasov - Head of the Department of Political Economy at Plekhanov Russian University of Economics in Moscow, and Roger Annis - Socialist, writer and editor of NewColdWar.org.
interviews by Michael Welch

00:59:30 English
 
