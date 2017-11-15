Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Michael Albert on the current economic system and need to move to participatory economy
 Michael Albert
​​​​​Michael Albert is an American activist, speaker, and writer. He is co-editor of ZNet, and co-editor and co-founder of Z Magazine. He also co-founded South End Press and has written numerous books and articles.

Micheal speaks about the structures of society that continually enhance the few at the benefits of the many. And what we need to do to make the changes we need.
Stuart and Sylvia Richardson,
Latin Waves Grassroots Media
www.latinwavesmedia.com

Michael Albert on the current economic system and need to move to participatory economy
00:31:28 English 2017-11-15
 Vancouver studios, www.latinwavesmedia.com
