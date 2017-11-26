Version 1: pcj11262017 Description: Length (hh:mm:ss): 05:34:09 Language: English Date Recorded: 2017-11-26 Location Recorded: Taipei, Taiwan, ROC Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 1 Jazz For The Asking November 21 2017 00:57:19 128Kbps mp3

(54MB) Mono 1 2 The Kelly Alexander Show November 22 2017 00:55:08 128Kbps mp3

(90MB) Mono 3 Switzerland In Sound November 23 2017 00:24:34 128Kbps mp3

(23MB) Mono 4 Focus Asia Pacific November 24 2017 00:29:00 128Kbps mp3

(27MB) Mono 5 Vintage Media Network November 24 2017 00:30:43 128Kbps mp3

(29MB) Mono 6 Nash Holos November 24 2017 00:53:24 128Kbps mp3

(50MB) Mono 1 7 Media Network Plus November 25 2017 00:29:00 128Kbps mp3

(27MB) Mono 8 Happy Station Show November 26 2017 00:55:01 128Kbps mp3

(52MB) Mono