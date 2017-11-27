No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
From queers in the family to queer families, the Court of Caligula, an animated duck, hit sitcoms and reality shows, crime dramas, and "the final frontier", we celebrate some major LGBT-content TV programs over the years with their memorable theme music! (NewsWrap returns next week).
Hosted and produced this week by Greg Gordon. Theme Music: Kim Wilson. h/t: Barry McKay.
