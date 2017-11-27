Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 The International LGBT Radio Magazine for the wk of 06-19-1711-27
 A unique collection of theme music from queer-content TV shows over the years.
From queers in the family to queer families, the Court of Caligula, an animated duck, hit sitcoms and reality shows, crime dramas, and "the final frontier", we celebrate some major LGBT-content TV programs over the years with their memorable theme music! (NewsWrap returns next week).
Hosted and produced this week by Greg Gordon. Theme Music: Kim Wilson. h/t: Barry McKay.
Please visit thiswayout.org
to participate in our annual year-end campaign
and anticipate our 30th birthday celebration in April!

00:28:58 English 2017-11-27
 Los Angeles, CA USA
