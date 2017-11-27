Zydeco, Cajun, Funk, Brass Bands, Swamp Pop … and more! Tune in for our eclectic jam of danceable sounds from across the great state of Louisiana!
Talia and Bill take turns hosting this show on alternating Mondays, 7 to 9 pm. In addition to crawfish, Talia serves up Cajun, Zydeco and Swamp Pop — and Bill adds a heaping helping of Funk, Brass Bands, Jazz and Blues to the mix! Every Monday night from 7 PM to 9 PM @ www.wrir.org.
Hey Listeners,
Haberdasher covering for Bill on Louisiana Dance Hall. My first-ever time at the helm of this WRIR fan-favorite. As your gust host I’m going to do a NOLA guest show of sorts. We’re going to do NOLA classics by artists from out of town. We’ll play a bunch of Fats Domino covers as well as some other classic NOLA tracks done by artists from outside the Crescent City. We’ll also do a set or two of music from artists that settled into NOLA to record an album or for the short term as well as some artists that permanently relocated to the city.
I am looking forward to it. I hope you’ll join me on a tourist’s guide to NOLA music.
The Haberdasher
Dion & The Belmonts I can't go on The Complete Dion & The Belmonts
Millie Small Natural Born Lover Millie Sings Fats
Taj Mahal I'm Ready Dancing the Blues 1993
Screamin' Jay Hawkins please don't leave me Portrait of a Man StarPointe Records
Buddy Holly Valley of Tears The Very Best Of
The Animals I'm in love again The Best of the Animals ABKCO
Rock
Canned Heat Big Fat (The Fat Man) Uncanned! The Best of Canned Heat Parlophone Catalogue
Willy DeVille Who Shot The La La Victory Mixture
Lousiana Sunspots / Sunpie Louisiana Saturday Night Music, Vol 1: Language of New Orleans
Ray Davies The Tourist Other People's Lives 2005
Bob Dylan Man In the Long Black Coat Oh Mercy 1989
Preservation Hall Jazz Band & Tom Waits Tootie Ma Is a Big Fine Thing An Album to Benefit Preservation Hall & the Preservation Hall Music Outreach Program (Deluxe Version) 2010
Jon Cleary Just Kissed My Baby Nothing But a Party - Basin Street Records' New Orleans Mardi Gras Collection 2002
Anders Osborne Snake Bit Again Ash Wednesday Blues 2001
Willy DeVille Teasin' You Victory Mixture
Cheap Trick Ain't That A Shame The Authorized Greatest Hits Collection
Taj Mahal Going To The River Dancing the Blues 1993
Dave Edmunds I Hear You Knockin' The Anthology 1968 - 1990
Neil Young Walking to New Orleans Goin' Home: A Tribute to Fats Domino 2007
Johnny Winter Sick and Tired Hey, Where's Your Brother? 1992
Led Zeppelin Blueberry Hill Live On Blueberry Hill
Millie Small Let the Four Winds Blow Millie Sings Fats
Original Dixieland Rocknroll Band featuring Tex Rubinowitz and Bob Newcaster St. James infirmary Old Man Mississippi
The Clash Junco Pardner Sandinista! 1980 Epic
Album Rock
Grateful Dead Iko Iko Live at U-Hall - UVA 9-14-182