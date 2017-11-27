Notes: Hey Listeners,



Haberdasher covering for Bill on Louisiana Dance Hall. My first-ever time at the helm of this WRIR fan-favorite. As your gust host I’m going to do a NOLA guest show of sorts. We’re going to do NOLA classics by artists from out of town. We’ll play a bunch of Fats Domino covers as well as some other classic NOLA tracks done by artists from outside the Crescent City. We’ll also do a set or two of music from artists that settled into NOLA to record an album or for the short term as well as some artists that permanently relocated to the city.



I am looking forward to it. I hope you’ll join me on a tourist’s guide to NOLA music.



The Haberdasher



Dion & The Belmonts I can't go on The Complete Dion & The Belmonts

Millie Small Natural Born Lover Millie Sings Fats

Taj Mahal I'm Ready Dancing the Blues 1993

Screamin' Jay Hawkins please don't leave me Portrait of a Man StarPointe Records

Buddy Holly Valley of Tears The Very Best Of

The Animals I'm in love again The Best of the Animals ABKCO

Canned Heat Big Fat (The Fat Man) Uncanned! The Best of Canned Heat Parlophone Catalogue

Willy DeVille Who Shot The La La Victory Mixture

Lousiana Sunspots / Sunpie Louisiana Saturday Night Music, Vol 1: Language of New Orleans

Ray Davies The Tourist Other People's Lives 2005

Bob Dylan Man In the Long Black Coat Oh Mercy 1989

Preservation Hall Jazz Band & Tom Waits Tootie Ma Is a Big Fine Thing An Album to Benefit Preservation Hall & the Preservation Hall Music Outreach Program (Deluxe Version) 2010

Jon Cleary Just Kissed My Baby Nothing But a Party - Basin Street Records' New Orleans Mardi Gras Collection 2002

Anders Osborne Snake Bit Again Ash Wednesday Blues 2001

Willy DeVille Teasin' You Victory Mixture

Cheap Trick Ain't That A Shame The Authorized Greatest Hits Collection

Taj Mahal Going To The River Dancing the Blues 1993

Dave Edmunds I Hear You Knockin' The Anthology 1968 - 1990

Neil Young Walking to New Orleans Goin' Home: A Tribute to Fats Domino 2007

Johnny Winter Sick and Tired Hey, Where's Your Brother? 1992

Led Zeppelin Blueberry Hill Live On Blueberry Hill

Millie Small Let the Four Winds Blow Millie Sings Fats

Original Dixieland Rocknroll Band featuring Tex Rubinowitz and Bob Newcaster St. James infirmary Old Man Mississippi

The Clash Junco Pardner Sandinista! 1980 Epic

Grateful Dead Iko Iko Live at U-Hall - UVA 9-14-182

