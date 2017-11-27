Notes: Hey Listeners,



I’m already warmed up after my stint on LDH – so fasten your seatbelt – it will be rollicking.



The Haberdasher



Eric Lindell January 23-30, 1978 An American Troubadour: The Songs of Steve Forbert 2017

Lou Reed & Kris Kristofferson Tracks of My Tears The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words with Vin Scelsa 2017

The Dustbowl Revival Lampshade On (Studio Version) With a Lampshade On Continental Song City

The Dustbowl Revival I Don't Drink Anymore Live

The Dustbowl Revival Debtors' Prison The Dustbowl Revival 2017 Signature Sounds Recordings

Album AAA

Bill Lloyd When the Sun Shines An American Troubadour: The Songs of Steve Forbert 2017

Lou Reed & Kris Kristofferson Help Me Make It Through The Night The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words

Susan Munson summertime Halfway to Anywhere Susan Munson

Chamomile and Whiskey Second Lullaby Cville Suitcase

Red and the Romantics Open Mind Cville Suitcase

Susan Munson Peaches Promise On the Moonrise

Mama Tried Big River Mama Tried

Lydia Loveless alison Boy Crazy and Single(s) Bloodshot Records

Alice Russell These Arms of Mine Top pf the Lake: China Girl - Music from the Tele3vsion mini Series

Widowspeak harvest moon Harvest Moon - Single 2017 Captured Tracks

Single Rock

Amy Annelle Buckskin Stallion Blues More Townes Van Zandt By the Great Unknown 2010

The Bronx Two Birds (Radio Edit) The Bronx V

J. Roddy Walston & The Business Numbers Destroyers of the Soft Life 2017 ATO Records (AT0)

Scott Miller Epic Love Ladies Auxiliary 2017 F.A.Y. Recordings

Album Rock

Slaid Cleaves Drunken Barber's Hand Ghost on the Car Radio 2017 Candy House Media

Album AAA

Tinnarose The Mammas and the Papas My Pleasure Has Returned 2016 Nine Mile Records

Rock

Da Cruz Minha Luanda Eco do Futuro 2017 Boom Jah / Broken Silence

Album World

The Expanders I Have a Party Old Time Something Come Back Again, Vol. 2 2017 Easy Star

CD Album World

Curtis Harding on and on Face Your Fear 2017 Anti-

Album Rock

The Allergies hold You Close Push On 2017 Jalapeno Records

Album Rock

Funkallisto Saturday Night Dogs Saturday Night Dogs 2017 Express Yourself

Album Rock

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings Girl! (You Got To Forgive Him) Soul of a Woman Daptone Records

Tommy Keene Places That Are Gone Songs from the Film Geffen

Rock

