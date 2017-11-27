No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Hey Listeners,
I’m already warmed up after my stint on LDH – so fasten your seatbelt – it will be rollicking.
The Haberdasher
Eric Lindell January 23-30, 1978 An American Troubadour: The Songs of Steve Forbert 2017
Lou Reed & Kris Kristofferson Tracks of My Tears The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words with Vin Scelsa 2017
The Dustbowl Revival Lampshade On (Studio Version) With a Lampshade On Continental Song City
The Dustbowl Revival I Don't Drink Anymore Live
The Dustbowl Revival Debtors' Prison The Dustbowl Revival 2017 Signature Sounds Recordings
Bill Lloyd When the Sun Shines An American Troubadour: The Songs of Steve Forbert 2017
Lou Reed & Kris Kristofferson Help Me Make It Through The Night The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words
Susan Munson summertime Halfway to Anywhere Susan Munson
Chamomile and Whiskey Second Lullaby Cville Suitcase
Red and the Romantics Open Mind Cville Suitcase
Susan Munson Peaches Promise On the Moonrise
Mama Tried Big River Mama Tried
Lydia Loveless alison Boy Crazy and Single(s) Bloodshot Records
Alice Russell These Arms of Mine Top pf the Lake: China Girl - Music from the Tele3vsion mini Series
Widowspeak harvest moon Harvest Moon - Single 2017 Captured Tracks
Amy Annelle Buckskin Stallion Blues More Townes Van Zandt By the Great Unknown 2010
The Bronx Two Birds (Radio Edit) The Bronx V
J. Roddy Walston & The Business Numbers Destroyers of the Soft Life 2017 ATO Records (AT0)
Scott Miller Epic Love Ladies Auxiliary 2017 F.A.Y. Recordings
Slaid Cleaves Drunken Barber's Hand Ghost on the Car Radio 2017 Candy House Media
Tinnarose The Mammas and the Papas My Pleasure Has Returned 2016 Nine Mile Records
Da Cruz Minha Luanda Eco do Futuro 2017 Boom Jah / Broken Silence
The Expanders I Have a Party Old Time Something Come Back Again, Vol. 2 2017 Easy Star
Curtis Harding on and on Face Your Fear 2017 Anti-
The Allergies hold You Close Push On 2017 Jalapeno Records
Funkallisto Saturday Night Dogs Saturday Night Dogs 2017 Express Yourself
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings Girl! (You Got To Forgive Him) Soul of a Woman Daptone Records
Tommy Keene Places That Are Gone Songs from the Film Geffen
