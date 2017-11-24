Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Milkweed Messenger 
 
 Unspecified
 Charles Eisenstein
 Virtual Renderings  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution Non-commercial Share Alike (by-nc-sa) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Einstein is quoted as saying - We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them. And it has also been said that - it will be through a failure of our collective imagination that we do not meet the challenges of our times, which seem dire on many fronts. Plenty of doom and gloom abounds and the MSM has a way of capturing and weakening our innate imaginations. As an antidote let us partake of some views by Charles Eisenstein along with some interwoven supportive melodies.
see program notes
All Charles Eisenstein pieces are from A New Story of the People via Utube
Commentary by:
Charles Eisenstein
Music (complete or excerpts):
Imagine (partial) – Jefferson Starship
All We’ve Got (partial) - Gaia Consort
Dirty Little Secret - (partial) Gaia Consort
Down the Moon - (partial) Gaia Consort
The Web - (partial) Gaia Consort
Be The Change - (partial) Lenny Glandwith

Comments, questions or suggestions? Please include - Imagining Our Change - in the subject line.

  Download Program Podcast
00:50:46 English 2017-11-24
 ftc-co
  View Script
    
CD quality  00:25:23  128Kbps mp3
(23.2MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
LoFi  00:25:23  32Kbps mp3
(5.80MB) Mono		 1 Download File...
   