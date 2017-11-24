Summary: Einstein is quoted as saying - We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them. And it has also been said that - it will be through a failure of our collective imagination that we do not meet the challenges of our times, which seem dire on many fronts. Plenty of doom and gloom abounds and the MSM has a way of capturing and weakening our innate imaginations. As an antidote let us partake of some views by Charles Eisenstein along with some interwoven supportive melodies.