Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Taylor Report 
 
 Interview
 Justin Bahunga, spokesperson for United Democratic Forces, www.fdu-rwanda.com (Rwanda)
 Anonymous  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
The African Court of Human and Peoples’ Rights based in Arusha, Tanzania has delivered a decision in the case of Victoire Ingabire, a non-violent activist imprisoned for challenging President Kagame’s one man rule in Rwanda.

The court affirmed that Ingabire had not received a fair trial and had been denied freedom of expression. Since African Union members are expected to implement decisions of the African Court there are significant political consequences from the Victoire Ingabire case. The motto of her party is “For the rule of law, democracy, and equal opportunity.”
facebook.com/thetaylorreport

 Interview with Justin Bahunga Download Program Podcast
Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Interview
00:30:21 English 2017-11-27
 Toronto, Ontario
  View Script
    
Interview with Justin Bahunga  00:30:21  160Kbps mp3
(36MB) Mono		 29 Download File...
   