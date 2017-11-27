Summary: The African Court of Human and Peoples’ Rights based in Arusha, Tanzania has delivered a decision in the case of Victoire Ingabire, a non-violent activist imprisoned for challenging President Kagame’s one man rule in Rwanda.



The court affirmed that Ingabire had not received a fair trial and had been denied freedom of expression. Since African Union members are expected to implement decisions of the African Court there are significant political consequences from the Victoire Ingabire case. The motto of her party is “For the rule of law, democracy, and equal opportunity.”