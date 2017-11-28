Notes: This is the second in a two part series on why police in the United States kill more citizens than in any other developed nation. Our guest is Professor Franklin E. Zimring from the Law School at the University of California at Berkeley. He is the author of the 2017 book “When Police Kill.”



In part one, Zimring discusses why police killings are such a serious problem in the United States. He asserts it is in large part because of widespread ownership and use of handguns, which increase the vulnerability of police to life-threatening assault.



Here, in part two, Zimring explains how the problem of police killings can be effectively controlled without major changes in the performance or the effectiveness of police.



When Frank Zimring and I visited by phone from his office in Berkeley, California, on November 17, 2017, we began with his discussion of ways to effectively address the problem of police killings.



The book Frank Zimring recommends is “Memos From Midlife: 24 Parables of Adult Adjustment,” his only non-law related book.



And finally for full disclosure, Frank and I met in elementary school in Los Angeles.



