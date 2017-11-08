No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Cheryl shares three speakers talking about how the media censors or controls the message/propaganda.
This show was originally aired in April 2016. Since the original airing of this show, Udo Ulfkotte has passed a way. He died on Jan. 13, 2017 of a heart attack. His book, "Journalists for Hire: How the CIA Buys the News" Paperback – May 15, 2017, has been translated into English, but is difficult to locate a copy.
9/11 Wake-Up Call is produced in the studio of
WWUH 91.3 FM at the University of Hartford and
airs weekly on Wednesdays at 12:00 pm and again at 8:00 pm at WWUH 91.3 FM (www.wwuh.org) . It is also now carried by No Lies Radio.
Earlier editions of the show can be found at
www.ct911truth.org The show was aired at WESU at Weslyan Univ. for 7 years until in the spring of 2017when the student controlled board decided to cancel it without explanation. Upon inquiry, they revealed that they thought my show was offering a platform for hate speech, antisemitics, and xenophobes. Some of those that they objected to were Paul Craig Roberts, who has won an award for being one of the best in alternative journalism, Jim Fetzer, who had been on my show only once in 7 years, and Alex Jones who had been on the show for about 30 seconds in 7 years introducing a guest. Upon further discussion they added the stellar Graem McQueen to their list of objectionable guests. At a meeting with management and a few professors present, who all supported my show, the students agreed to put my show back on the air, but later reneged on this agreement.
9/11 Wake-Up Call is a weekly program that challenges the official account of 9/11, which cannot possibly be true, through interviews with key members of the 9/11 Truth Movement, audio clips of revelant speeches, and through discussion of the latest 9/11 and related deep state news.
00:29:58
English
2017-11-08
WWUH - 91.3 FM - UNIVERSITY of HARTFORD www.wwuh.org