Cheryl interviews Author Andrew Kreig. He wrote the book "Presidential Puppetry" which
came out in 2013. A new updated edition will be released in late February and will contain
information on Hillary and Jeb Bush among others. Andrew Kreig runs the blog www.Justice-integrity.org
He has researched and written extensively on the JFK assassination and cover-up. He recently spoke at
the 50th Anniversary of the Warren Commission Report which was covered by C-Span which can be viewed
here: http://www.c-span.org/search/?searchtype=All&query=andrew+kreig+and+50th+anniversary+of+warren+commission+report
