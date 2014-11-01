Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 9-11 Wake-Up Call 
 
 ATTORNEY & AUTHOR ANDREW KREIG
Cheryl interviews Author Andrew Kreig. He wrote the book "Presidential Puppetry" which
came out in 2013. A new updated edition will be released in late February and will contain
information on Hillary and Jeb Bush among others. Andrew Kreig runs the blog www.Justice-integrity.org
He has researched and written extensively on the JFK assassination and cover-up. He recently spoke at
the 50th Anniversary of the Warren Commission Report which was covered by C-Span which can be viewed
here: http://www.c-span.org/search/?searchtype=All&query=andrew+kreig+and+50th+anniversary+of+warren+commission+report
9/11 Wake-Up Call is a weekly program that challenges the official
account of 9/11, which cannot possibly be true, through interviews
with key members of the 9/11 Truth Movement, audio clips of relevant
speeches, and through discussion of the latest
9/11 and related news.
9/11 Wake-Up Call is produced in the studio of
WWUH 91.3 FM at the University of Hartford and
airs weekly on Wednesdays at 12:00 pm and again
at 8:00 pm at WWUH 91.3 FM (www.wwuh.org) It is also carried by "No Lies Radio" www.noliesradio.com
Earlier editions of the show can be found at
www.ct911truth.org

 WWUH - 91.3 FM - UNIVERSITY of HARTFORD www.wwuh.org
