NOVEMBER 22, 2017 ANDREW KREIG on JFK - Part 2

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: ATTORNEY & AUTHOR ANDREW KREIG

Broadcast Restrictions: For non-profit use only.

License: Attribution Non-commercial (by-nc)

Broadcast Advisory: No Advisories - program content screened and verified.

Summary: This show previously aired in Nov. of 2014. Cheryl interviews Author Andrew Kreig. He wrote the book "Presidential Puppetry" which

came out in 2013. A new updated edition will be released in late February and will contain

information on Hillary and Jeb Bush among others. Andrew Kreig runs the blog www.Justice-integrity.org

He has researched and written extensively on the JFK assassination and cover-up. He recently spoke at

the 50th Anniversary of the Warren Commission Report which was covered by C-Span which can be viewed

here: http://www.c-span.org/search/?searchtype=All&query=andrew+kreig+and+50th+anniversary+of+warren+commission+report

Credits: 9/11 Wake-Up Call is a weekly program that challenges the

official account of 9/11, which cannot possibly be true, through

interviews with key members of the 9/11 Truth Movement, audio

clips of relevant speeches, and through discussion of the latest

9/11 and related news.

Notes: 9/11 Wake-Up Call is produced in the studio of

WWUH 91.3 FM at the University of Hartford and

airs weekly on Wednesdays at 12:00 pm and again

at 8:00 pm at WWUH 91.3 FM (www.wwuh.org). It can be heard streaming live www.wwuh.org.

Earlier editions of the show can be found at

www.ct911truth.org



