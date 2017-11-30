Notes: Donald Drumpf Theatre Vol. 46 Pocahontas. Time for news! To learn the rest of this story. Songs this week include an excerpted "Twilight Zone" by Golden Earring, and The Kinks' "Mr. Reporter." There are also two advertisements included: a fake ad from Anthony Atamanuik of "The President Show," and part of a real "Trumpy Bear" ad that sounds fake, with no ordering information is revealed. Plus excerpts and clips from Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Navajo Code Talkers; Steve Schmidt; Ali Velshi; Elizabeth Warren; Kristen Welker; Gloria Borger; Trevor Noah; John Podhoretz; Chris Hayes; Gyasi Ross; Lawrence O'Donnell; Paul Harvey; John Oliver; Mika Brzezinski; Jake Tapper; Dan Rather; Seth Meyers; Jordan Klepper; Brian Stelter; Alisyn Camerota; Don Draper; Arianne Zucker; Chris Cuomo; and Chris Cillizza. "Donald Drumpf Theatre is an original radio theatre show, with most sounds culled from the previous week, about a fictional, theatrical presidency. Contradictions tell the story, with songs, skits, and clips from political news shows and late-night comedy routines. The definition of "radio theatre" is stretched here, with an updated Dickie Goodman and/or Richard Foreman-meets-mashup style sometimes, and a more straightforward take other weeks. Currently, the network has ordered another 15 episodes, but there are threats of cancellation. Anyone who would like to contribute to the show, should contact info@wgxc.org.