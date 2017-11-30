Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Music for the Mountain is a weekly bluegrass radio program featuring that hard-driving bluegrass sound, with classic and new tunes running the gamut from Bill Monroe to Sierra Hull.
The program is posted here in two sections for broadcasters to insert breaks for station identification, etc. Please be careful to add enough additional material as the length of the segments will vary from week to week
Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)
BYRON BERLINE with Bill Monroe & Earl Scruggs - Sally Goodin - Fiddle And A Song - Sugar Hill
(break)
CAROLINA BLUE - Enoch's Still - Sounds Of Kentucky Grass - Poor Mountain
MIKE BENTLEY - One Black Rock At A Time - All I've Got - Union House
LYNN MORRIS - Long Train Of Fools - You'll Never Be The Sun - Rounder
(break)
WILSON BANJO CO. - Ramblin' Fever In My Bones - Spirits In The Hills - Pinecastle
JIM & JESSE - Diesel On My Tail - The Jim & Jesse Story - CMH
(John Duffey ID for Music for the Mountain)
THE COUNTRY GENTLEMEN - Ellen Smith - Country Songs Old & New - Smithsonian Folkways
(break)
BLUE HIGHWAY - Story Of My Life - Original Traditional - Rounder
KRISTY COX - Baby You Ain't Baby Anymore - Part Of Me - Pisgah Ridge
BILLY STRINGS - On The Line - Turmoil & Tinfoil - Apostal
(break)
BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Darks As The Night, Blue As The Day - Bluegrass, 1959-1969 - Bear Family
JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - Don't Cry To Me - Don't Cry To Me: Songs From The Film "King Of Bluegrass" - Thrill Jockey
THE MOLLY ROSE BAND - Westward Bound - With All Due Respect - Patuxent
(break)
NOTHIN' FANCY - Hard Hearted - It's A Good Feeling - Mountain Fever
FLATT & SCRUGGS - Your Love Is Like A Flower - Flatt & Scruggs, 1848-1959 - Bear Family
(Ralph Stanley ID for Music for the Mountain)
THE STANLEY BROTHERS - How Far To Little Rock? - Riding That Midnight Train - Westside UK
DANNY PAISLEY & SOUTHERN GRASS - Cherokee Shuffle - Road Into Town - Patuxent
MATT LEADBETTER - Lonesome Road Blues - Matt Leadbetter - Self
(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)