Notes: Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)



BYRON BERLINE with Bill Monroe & Earl Scruggs - Sally Goodin - Fiddle And A Song - Sugar Hill



(break)



CAROLINA BLUE - Enoch's Still - Sounds Of Kentucky Grass - Poor Mountain



MIKE BENTLEY - One Black Rock At A Time - All I've Got - Union House



LYNN MORRIS - Long Train Of Fools - You'll Never Be The Sun - Rounder



(break)



WILSON BANJO CO. - Ramblin' Fever In My Bones - Spirits In The Hills - Pinecastle



JIM & JESSE - Diesel On My Tail - The Jim & Jesse Story - CMH



(John Duffey ID for Music for the Mountain)



THE COUNTRY GENTLEMEN - Ellen Smith - Country Songs Old & New - Smithsonian Folkways



(break)



BLUE HIGHWAY - Story Of My Life - Original Traditional - Rounder



KRISTY COX - Baby You Ain't Baby Anymore - Part Of Me - Pisgah Ridge



BILLY STRINGS - On The Line - Turmoil & Tinfoil - Apostal



(break)



BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Darks As The Night, Blue As The Day - Bluegrass, 1959-1969 - Bear Family



JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - Don't Cry To Me - Don't Cry To Me: Songs From The Film "King Of Bluegrass" - Thrill Jockey



THE MOLLY ROSE BAND - Westward Bound - With All Due Respect - Patuxent



(break)



NOTHIN' FANCY - Hard Hearted - It's A Good Feeling - Mountain Fever



FLATT & SCRUGGS - Your Love Is Like A Flower - Flatt & Scruggs, 1848-1959 - Bear Family



(Ralph Stanley ID for Music for the Mountain)



THE STANLEY BROTHERS - How Far To Little Rock? - Riding That Midnight Train - Westside UK



DANNY PAISLEY & SOUTHERN GRASS - Cherokee Shuffle - Road Into Town - Patuxent



MATT LEADBETTER - Lonesome Road Blues - Matt Leadbetter - Self



(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)