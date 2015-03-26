Notes: Dear Radio Friend,

The latest Shortwave Report (December 1) is up at the website http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)



PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



NEW ARTICLE about the Shortwave Report in the Boulder Weekly by Gavin Dahl-

http://npaper-wehaa.com/boulder-weekly/2015/03/26/#?article=2478097



This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Spanish National Radio, and NHK Japan

From GERMANY- Several British politicians demanded that Trump's visit be revoked after he retweeted a series of inflammatory anti-Muslim videos. Early results from Honduras showed the leftist candidate leading the presidential race, and Cuban President Raul Castro announced that he will step down in February. RDW covered the EU vote on the use of glyphosate in depth- Germany has traditionally abstained from the vote because so many citizens oppose the pesticide used in Roundup. But in a surprise move this week the German representatives voted in favor of a five year license for its use in the EU. French President Macron said that his country will continue its ban on the weedkiller associated with cancer and environmental damage by the WHO.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes begins with a report on an editorial in a Barcelona newspaper- the writer is not a fan of the separatist movement in Catalonia, but points out that now exiled President Puigdemont was seeking international mediation at the end of the campaign- and while 3 respected leaders in Europe offered to step in, but were refused by PM Rajoy and the Spanish king. Then some stories about the rise of the ultra right in Spain, which has been stimulated by the separatist movement leading to violence and threats of violence against politicians, who find themselves unprotected by police. Top defense officials from 40 Muslim nations met in Saudi Arabia to develop the Islamic Military Counter-Terrorism Alliance, or the so-called the Sunni Muslim NATO. The recent massacre of 300 in Egypt is strengthening the alliance, which offers shared resources to combat militants. Notably Iraq, Iran, and Syria, as non-Sunni nations, are not part of this coalition.

From JAPAN- First a report on the ballistic missile fired by North Korea this week which is possibly capable of reaching North America. Japanese PM Abe and Trump spoke and agreed to raise the pressure on North Korea. The UN Conference on Nuclear Disarmament opened in Hiroshima, with 12 nations attending- a major goal is to stop the current arms race. This report is followed by an Insight on the conference.



There is an article about the Shortwave Report by Cassandra Roos on line -

http://www.campusprogress.org/soundvision/780/big-stories-shortwaves



I was interviewed for an informative weekly radio show Mediageek, available at http://www.mediageek.net/sound/2006/mg100606-64k.mp3



All that plus times and frequencies for listening at home. It's free to rebroadcast, please notify me if you're airing it and haven't notified me in the last month, please mention the website if you only air a portion. If you just want to listen and have a slow connection, try the streaming version- lower sound quality but good enough and way easier if you don't have a high-speed internet connection. If streaming is a problem because of your slow connection, download the smaller file- it takes 20 minutes or less, and will play swell in any mp3 player application (RealPlayer, Winamp, Quicktime, iTunes, etc) you have on your computer.

TIME SLOT on KZYX! This program will be aired on Sunday afternoon at 4pm (PST) on KZYX/Z Philo CA, you might be able to stream via < http://www.kzyx.org >



I hope you'll listen and air this if you're connected with a radio station. I am still wondering how to get financially compensated for the 25 hours I put into this program weekly- any ideas are appreciated. Any stations rebroadcasting this (or listeners) are welcome to donate for production costs. You can do so through the website. Many thanks to those that have donated! No Guilt! (maybe a little)

links for this week's edition-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr171201.mp3 > (33 MB) HIGHEST QUALITY

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr_12_01_17.mp3 > (13 MB) Broadcast Quality

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr_12_01_17_24.mp3 > (6 MB) Slow Modem streaming

Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"Although September 11 was horrible, it didn't threaten the survival of the human race, like nuclear weapons do."

- Stephen Hawking



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net

