Program Information
 The Secret Truth 
 Jon Hagadorn's 1001 Heroes, Legends, Histories & Mysteries
 Jon Hagadorn, Tony Gosling
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  
https://audioboom.com/posts/6484377-operation-marketgarden-pt-ii-a-bridge-not-too-far-spies-lies-and-alibis
The American 82nd and 101st Airborne begin heavy fighting in Holland to secure the bridges spanning the nine waterways which the British 30 Corps, with its tanks and infantry, will need to cross along its 60 mile run from the Belgium border in the south up to Arheim, near the German border. The British 1st airborne is dropped 8 miles west of its target Arnheim, and finds that it is separated from Arnheim by two Panzer divisions. Only one brigade, Frost's Brigade, reaches Arnheim, and fights desperately to control and then hold the bridge long enough for 30 corps to reach it. Interview segments with Moffit Burris (82nd Airborne) and Brigade Commander Tony Hibbert (British 1st Paratroop Div) provided by Tony Gosling from "A Bridge Not Far" YouTube.

An interview with historian Tony Gosling discussing this documentary is included at the end of this story. Includes the story of the spy "King Kong" who sabotaged the mission.

Voices of:

Maj. Moffitt Burris 82nd Airborn

Maj gen Tony Hibbert British First Airborne

Maj Brian Urquhart Intelligence

Gen. Brereton

Lt Col John Frost

Gen Roy Urquhart (not related)

Gen Kurt Student (German Officer)

James Magellus 82nd Airborne

00:36:30 English
 
