Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 !earshot 20 
 Episode 252 of the !earshot 20
 Weekly Program
 Brian Cleveland & Anthony Enman
 Brian Cleveland  
Anthony Enman & Brian Cleveland count down the Top 20 albums charting across Canada this week from earshot-online.com, take a look at music news with Calum Slingerland of Exclaim!, and much more.
Spoken Word: 33 minutes
86% CanCon
81% FemCon

20. Bird City - “A Band End”
19. Julie & The Wrong Guys - “Farther From You”
18. Fever Ray - “Falling”
17. The Souljazz Orchestra - “Sorrow Fly Away”
16. METZ - “Sink”
15. The Deep Dark Woods - “Teardrops Fell”
14. The Weather Station - “Power”
13. Ora Cogan - “Crickets“
12. Gord Downie - “Thinking About Us”
11. Sharon Jones And The Dap-Kings - “Sail On”
10. Partner - “Everybody Knows”
9. Tough Age - “Ghost”
8. St. Vincent - “Sugarboy”

!earshot Extra: U.S. Girls - “Velvet 4 Sale”

7. Casper Skulls - “Faded Sound”
6. Weaves - “Gasoline”
5. The Pack A.D. - “Does It Feel Good”
4. Mauno - “Ditch”
3. Blue Hawaii - “Free At Last”
2. Alvvays - “Plimsoll Punks”
1. Destroyer - “Rome”
This program is produced weekly from Local 107.3 FM in Saint John, New Brunswick and available for free syndication internationally on over 30 community radio partners. If you choose to air !earshot 20, or have any questions or comments. please let us know at earshot20@gmail.com

!earshot is published by the National Campus and Community Radio Association and all contents are copyright © 1999-2017.

  Download Program Podcast
01:56:12 English 2017-11-30
 Local 107.3 FM (CFMH) - Saint John, New Brunswick
  View Script
    
 00:58:52  128Kbps mp3
(83MB) Mono		 Download File...
 00:57:20  128Kbps mp3
(81MB) Mono		 Download File...
   