Anthony Enman & Brian Cleveland count down the Top 20 albums charting across Canada this week from earshot-online.com, take a look at music news with Calum Slingerland of Exclaim!, and much more.
Spoken Word: 33 minutes
86% CanCon
81% FemCon
20. Bird City - “A Band End”
19. Julie & The Wrong Guys - “Farther From You”
18. Fever Ray - “Falling”
17. The Souljazz Orchestra - “Sorrow Fly Away”
16. METZ - “Sink”
15. The Deep Dark Woods - “Teardrops Fell”
14. The Weather Station - “Power”
13. Ora Cogan - “Crickets“
12. Gord Downie - “Thinking About Us”
11. Sharon Jones And The Dap-Kings - “Sail On”
10. Partner - “Everybody Knows”
9. Tough Age - “Ghost”
8. St. Vincent - “Sugarboy”
!earshot Extra: U.S. Girls - “Velvet 4 Sale”
7. Casper Skulls - “Faded Sound”
6. Weaves - “Gasoline”
5. The Pack A.D. - “Does It Feel Good”
4. Mauno - “Ditch”
3. Blue Hawaii - “Free At Last”
2. Alvvays - “Plimsoll Punks”
1. Destroyer - “Rome”
