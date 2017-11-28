Notes: UpFront Soul #2017.46-December 4-10 Playlist

Hour 1

Joan Armatrading / Back to the Night / Back to the Night / A&M

Onom Agemo & The Disco Jumpers / Onin Okalan / Onin Okalan / Agogo Records

Renegades of Jazz / Afro Cookie (Chris Read's Afro Concrete Mix) / Moyo Zaidi / Agogo Records

Jackie Shane / You're the One (That I Need) / Any Other Way / Numero Group

Mavis Staples / If All I Was Was Black / If All I Was Was Black / Anti-

Lucky Peterson / The Sermon / Tribute to Jimmy Smith /

Julian Taylor Band / Give Us A Sign / Give Us A Sign / Aporia Records

Smokey Robinson & The Miracles / Going to a Go-Go / 35th Anniversary Celebration /

Carla Thomas / Let Me Be Good To You / Stax 50th Anniversary /

Eddie Harris / That Is Why You're Overweight / That Is Why You're Overweight /

Isaac Hayes / Walk On By / Hot Buttered Soul /

Hour 2

Benny Spellman / Lipstick Traces - Original / Benny Spellman Selected Favorites /

Al Green / Don't Hurt Me No More / Back Up Train /

Erma Franklin / Don't Wait Too Long / Erma Franklin: Piece of her Heart - The Epic and Shout Years /

Pastor T.L. Barrett & The Youth for Christ Choir / Like a Ship / Like a Ship (Without a Sail) / Light In The Attic

Nina Simone / Isn't It A Pity / The Essential Nina Simone / RCA

Mahalia Jackson / Out of the Depths / Mahalia Jackson In Concert Easter Sunday, 1967 / Legacy

Hank Ballard & the Midnighters / Get It / Sexy Ways: The Best of Hank Ballard & the Midnighters /

Soul Children / Highway / Finders Keepers /

The Headhunters / Mayonnaise / Straight From The Gate /

Femi Kuti / Nothing to Show for It / No Place For My Dream / Wrasse Records

Orlando Julius / New Apala Afro / Super Afro Soul / Vampi Soul

Miriam Makeba / West Wind Unification (Original single 1973) / Mo"louyame / West Wind Unification /

Heat Wave / The Groove Line / 100 Funk Essentials /

Bob James / Night Crawler / Night Crawler / CBS

Sam Cooke / Havin' a Party / Havin' a Party / RCA