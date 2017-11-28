Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 UpFront Soul (Formerly The Nightfly) 
 Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
 Weekly Program
 Sanguine Fromage. If your station is airing the show, I'd love to know! Please drop me a line.
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
We'll hear new music from Tuareg singer Onom Agemo (backed by the Disco Jumpers), plus a new release from the Renegades of Jazz and a cut from Mavis Staples' new album!
UpFront Soul #2017.46-December 4-10 Playlist
Hour 1
Joan Armatrading / Back to the Night / Back to the Night / A&M
Onom Agemo & The Disco Jumpers / Onin Okalan / Onin Okalan / Agogo Records
Renegades of Jazz / Afro Cookie (Chris Read's Afro Concrete Mix) / Moyo Zaidi / Agogo Records
Jackie Shane / You're the One (That I Need) / Any Other Way / Numero Group
Mavis Staples / If All I Was Was Black / If All I Was Was Black / Anti-
Lucky Peterson / The Sermon / Tribute to Jimmy Smith /
Julian Taylor Band / Give Us A Sign / Give Us A Sign / Aporia Records
Smokey Robinson & The Miracles / Going to a Go-Go / 35th Anniversary Celebration /
Carla Thomas / Let Me Be Good To You / Stax 50th Anniversary /
Eddie Harris / That Is Why You're Overweight / That Is Why You're Overweight /
Isaac Hayes / Walk On By / Hot Buttered Soul /
Hour 2
Benny Spellman / Lipstick Traces - Original / Benny Spellman Selected Favorites /
Al Green / Don't Hurt Me No More / Back Up Train /
Erma Franklin / Don't Wait Too Long / Erma Franklin: Piece of her Heart - The Epic and Shout Years /
Pastor T.L. Barrett & The Youth for Christ Choir / Like a Ship / Like a Ship (Without a Sail) / Light In The Attic
Nina Simone / Isn't It A Pity / The Essential Nina Simone / RCA
Mahalia Jackson / Out of the Depths / Mahalia Jackson In Concert Easter Sunday, 1967 / Legacy
Hank Ballard & the Midnighters / Get It / Sexy Ways: The Best of Hank Ballard & the Midnighters /
Soul Children / Highway / Finders Keepers /
The Headhunters / Mayonnaise / Straight From The Gate /
Femi Kuti / Nothing to Show for It / No Place For My Dream / Wrasse Records
Orlando Julius / New Apala Afro / Super Afro Soul / Vampi Soul
Miriam Makeba / West Wind Unification (Original single 1973) / Mo"louyame / West Wind Unification /
Heat Wave / The Groove Line / 100 Funk Essentials /
Bob James / Night Crawler / Night Crawler / CBS
Sam Cooke / Havin' a Party / Havin' a Party /

 UpFrontSoul 2017.46 h2
2017-11-28
 Blue Hill, Maine
  View Script
    
