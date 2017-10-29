Summary: Dave Lewit spoke recently at the Community Church of Boston (CCB) on the subject "What Would Gandhi Do? Exploring the underpinnings and current applicability of the Mahatma's thought and action." Truth and Justice Radio was there and recorded it. His full prepared text is available at https://archive.org/details/TJR-171029-DaveLewit, the companion posting of this event.



With Americans and the world facing climate or nuclear doom, and with irresponsible corporations in charge, can we the people get it together to save us all? Or are we looking for a new savior to point the way? Because Gandhi’s experience was close to our times, and because he helped liberate 400 million people (with questionable results), can his non-violent, spiritual-political approach work in the USA? Let’s explore this, considering the difficult role of empathy in positive power.



Dave Lewit is a social psychologist and democracy activist with university teaching and research background. Known to some CCB and Alliance for Democracy members as editor, publisher, and mailer of a very special political periodical, BCA Dispatch (see www.newenglandalliance.com), he has organized forums, roundtables, and symposiums for regional autonomy and for broader system transformation. Asked his religion, he has replied "Gandhian". It's an understatement to say he doesn't look or act like a nonagenarion (which he is).



Lewit suggests that corporate media would make an apt target for satyagraha (nonviolent "truth force"), and emphasizes today's need for empathy with all contestants, enabled on a large scale by expanded physical and electronic Commons.

