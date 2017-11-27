Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Mike Seaward, known far and wide as an articulate fighter for worker’s rights and for inspiring others to be active in political struggles to advance the cause, was remembered at a special meeting November 12, 2017, at the Steelworkers’ Hall on Cecil Street, Toronto. Mike Hersh remembered Seaward as a peace advocate, an opponent of racism, and champion of socialism.
facebook.com/thetaylorreport

00:16:36 English 2017-11-27
 Toronto, Ontario
