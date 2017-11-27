Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
Mike Seaward, known far and wide as an articulate fighter for worker’s rights and for inspiring others to be active in political struggles to advance the cause, was remembered at a special meeting November 12, 2017, at the Steelworkers’ Hall on Cecil Street, Toronto. Mike Hersh remembered Seaward as a peace advocate, an opponent of racism, and champion of socialism.
Interview with Mike Hersh
