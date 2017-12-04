Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
An eclectic collection of interviews and odd news designed to entertain
Interviews with:

- Dr. Brett Trusko - scientific innovation

- Dr. John Huber - forcing kids to play sports

- Frank Kermit - cuffing in relationships

