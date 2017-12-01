Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Latin Waves  
 Is Capitalism compatible with the worlds great religions
 Dr Robert Jensen
 latinwaves@gmail.com  
Latin waves host Sylvia Richardson speaks with Robert Jensen about our dead culture of state Fundamentalism.

Jensen says that absolute beliefs that ignore lifes complexities are used to support the politics of empire. He gives examples of these, including market fundamentalism (capitalism), moral fundamentalism (of spreading democracy), or technological fundamentalism " the belief that technology will solve the environmental problems it causes.

Jensen claims that capitalist fundamentalism is in fact incompatible with Christianity, which. like many the other great religions, are calls to recognize the universal human family. He describes alternative types of power that can lead to a hopeful future.
Stuart and Sylvia Richardson,
Latin Waves Grassroots Media
www.latinwavesmedia.com

