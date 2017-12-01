Summary: Latin waves host Sylvia Richardson speaks with Robert Jensen about our dead culture of state Fundamentalism.



Jensen says that absolute beliefs that ignore lifes complexities are used to support the politics of empire. He gives examples of these, including market fundamentalism (capitalism), moral fundamentalism (of spreading democracy), or technological fundamentalism " the belief that technology will solve the environmental problems it causes.



Jensen claims that capitalist fundamentalism is in fact incompatible with Christianity, which. like many the other great religions, are calls to recognize the universal human family. He describes alternative types of power that can lead to a hopeful future.