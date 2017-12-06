Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Radio Ecoshock Show 
 in deep with Australian scientist Andrew Glikson
 Weekly Program
 Andrew Glikson
 Alex Smith  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution (by) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
"The Plutocene: Blueprints for a Post-Anthropocene Greenhouse Earth" - the latest from prominent Australian scientist Andrew Glikson. An hour of carefully documented doom and discussion, from nuclear folly to climate disaster.
Interview by Alex Smith

3 short clips from 1959 movie "On the Beach" with Ava Gardener and Gregory Peck.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:05 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

 Ecoshock 171206 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 English 2017-12-06
 Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
radioecoshockshow  01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
