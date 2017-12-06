Can Humans Survive?

Subtitle: in deep with Australian scientist Andrew Glikson

Summary: "The Plutocene: Blueprints for a Post-Anthropocene Greenhouse Earth" - the latest from prominent Australian scientist Andrew Glikson. An hour of carefully documented doom and discussion, from nuclear folly to climate disaster.

