The Australian Senate votes values on marriage equality; Ankara and Istanbul ban all pro-LGBT events, Chilean lawmakers debate a presidential marriage proposal, Delhi and Hong Kong Pride-sters march for law reform, a Romanian gay man seeks spousal rights for his Belgian-wed American husband, a U.S. federal judge further slams Trump’s trans military ban, Trudeau tenders a tearful apology for queer oppression, and more LGBTQ news from around the world.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle & produced with Greg Gordon. "NewsWrap" reporters: Frances O'Brien & Michael LeBeau; producer: Steve Pride. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Add'l music: The Carpenters.
