Oz Senators say "I Do" + more global LGBT news!

Series:

Subtitle: The International LGBT Radio Magazine for the wk of 12-04-17

Program Type: Unspecified

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Justin Trudeau; Sarah Hanson-Young; George Brandis; Dean Smith; Penny Wong.

Broadcast Restrictions: For non-profit use only.

Broadcast Advisory: No Advisories - program content screened and verified.

Summary: The Australian Senate votes values on marriage equality; Ankara and Istanbul ban all pro-LGBT events, Chilean lawmakers debate a presidential marriage proposal, Delhi and Hong Kong Pride-sters march for law reform, a Romanian gay man seeks spousal rights for his Belgian-wed American husband, a U.S. federal judge further slams Trump’s trans military ban, Trudeau tenders a tearful apology for queer oppression, and more LGBTQ news from around the world.

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle & produced with Greg Gordon. "NewsWrap" reporters: Frances O'Brien & Michael LeBeau; producer: Steve Pride. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Add'l music: The Carpenters.

