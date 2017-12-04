Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 The International LGBT Radio Magazine for the wk of 12-04-17
 Justin Trudeau; Sarah Hanson-Young; George Brandis; Dean Smith; Penny Wong.
 Lucia Chappelle  
The Australian Senate votes values on marriage equality; Ankara and Istanbul ban all pro-LGBT events, Chilean lawmakers debate a presidential marriage proposal, Delhi and Hong Kong Pride-sters march for law reform, a Romanian gay man seeks spousal rights for his Belgian-wed American husband, a U.S. federal judge further slams Trump’s trans military ban, Trudeau tenders a tearful apology for queer oppression, and more LGBTQ news from around the world.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle & produced with Greg Gordon. "NewsWrap" reporters: Frances O'Brien & Michael LeBeau; producer: Steve Pride. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Add'l music: The Carpenters.
