Tonight’s show is a Steve Earle special. I’m going to see him Friday night in Charlottesville. Helen and I are going with another couple – some very old friends. 31 years ago the four of us all saw Steve Earle live for the first time at the Flood Zone. Steve was late coming on and when he did kick off the show he told everyone to call the sitter – he was going to play late. At the time none of us had kids or were even married – so we could stay out as late as we wanted. 31 years later – we’re all empty-nesters – so Steve bring it on – play late.



I’m also giving away a pair of tickets so you too can see Steve Earle. I’ve got a pair for Saturday night at The National right here in Richmond. I’m also going to give away a pair of tickets to see Shooter Jennings at The Broadberry. So keep it tuned here and enjoy the show.



The Haberdasher



Steve Earle Fearless Heart Guitar Town 1986

Steve Earle Mercenary Song Heartworn Highways - 40th Anniversary Edition Box Set

Guy Clark Ballad of Laverne And Captain Flint Heartworn Highways 40th Anniversary Edition Box Set

Guy Clark She Ain't Going Nowhere Old No. 1 1975

Single

Steve Earle & The Dukes Goodbye Michelangelo So You Wannabe an Outlaw (Deluxe Version) 2017 Warner Bros.

Guy Clark Baby Took a Limo to Memphis Steve Earle, Towns Van Zandt, Guy Clark - Together at The Bluebird Cafe

Good Humor Band Lovin' Bunny Cigarettes load Loud Permanent Records

Bruce Olsen and The Offenders Pulsate XL 102 compilation

Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer Lungs Not Dark Yet 2017 Cooking Vinyl

Album AAA

Allison Moorer Dancing Barefoot Mockingbird 2008

Shawn Colvin Tenderness On the Block Fat City 1992

Shawn Colvin and Steve Earle Baby's in Black Colvin & Earle (Deluxe Edition)

Steve Earle (featuring Stacey Earle) When I Fall Transcendental Blues

Stacey Earle Simple Gearle Simple Gearle Gearle Records

Lucinda Williams and Steve Earle You're Still Standing There I Feel Alright

Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle Taneytown El Corazon

Emmylou Harris Guitar Town (Live) At the Ryman (Live) Nonesuch

Waylon Jennings The Devil's Right Hand Will the Wolf Survive? 1985

Shooter Jennings Gone To Carolina Electric Rodeo

Shooter Jennings Southern Comfort Put the O Back In Country 2004

Rayland Baxter Yellow Eyes Imaginary Man 2015 ATO Records

Avers Top of the Stairs Empty Light 2014 Avers

Album Rock

Justin Townes Earle Graceland Kids in the Street (Bonus Track)

Townes Van Zandt White Freightliner Blues Rear View Mirror

Steve Earle & The Dukes Two Girls Poet: A Tribute to Townes Van Zandt 2001

The Pogues (w/ Steve Earle) Johnny Come Lately (Live 1989) Just Look Them Straight In the Eye and Say... PogueMahone!!

Steve Earle Feel Alright I Feel Alright 1996 Warner Bros.

Album

Steve Earle and the Dukes Home to Houston The Revolution Starts Now

Del McCoury Rain and Now Rebel Records: 35 Years of the Best in Bluegrass

Steve Earle & The Del McCoury Band The Graveyard Shift The Mountain 1999 E-Squared

