As many of us prepare for the hectic holiday hustle of planes, trains and automobiles, we might be thinking about how our travel plans are going to increase our carbon footprints. Fortunately, there are important strides being made to electrify these modes of transportation. This week on Sea Change Radio, we hear from Treehugger’s Sami Grover who gives us a peek into two projects coming out of the U.K. -- one will allow jets to use less fuel and emit less carbon, and the other enables trains to stop spewing dirty diesel. We talk with Grover about the current state of these technological innovations, discuss how private and public sectors are working to foster innovation, and look at other movements toward electric transit happening around the globe.

