 The Michael Slate Show 
 Breaking through the Fog of Normalization. Dr. LeRoy Carhart, Abortion Rights are Human Rights. Sam Menefee-Libey, Defend the J20 Protesters. Bob Avakian, Trump/Pence Must Go!
 Dr LeRoy Carhart (Physician, Abortion Provider); Sam Menefee-Libey (Lawyer, DC Legal Posse); Bob Avakian (Chairman, Revolutionary Communist Party)
 Michael Slate  
Dr. LeRoy Carhart on the battle to defend and protect the right of all women to have access to abortion. Sam Menefee-Libey on the first trial of the J20 defendants, part of the nearly 200 protesters who have decades in prison for righteously protesting the inauguration of the fascist Trump. Bob Avakian, Chairman of the Revolutionary Communist Party, from his recent talk, THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME MUST GO! In The Name of Humanity, We REFUSE To Accept a Fascist America: A Better World IS Possible.
Michael Slate - Host and Producer
Henry Carson - Assistant Producer
Jeff Pryor - Production Assistant 
Teddy Robinson - Engineer 
Broadcast ready with a musical break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

