Summary: Dr. LeRoy Carhart on the battle to defend and protect the right of all women to have access to abortion. Sam Menefee-Libey on the first trial of the J20 defendants, part of the nearly 200 protesters who have decades in prison for righteously protesting the inauguration of the fascist Trump. Bob Avakian, Chairman of the Revolutionary Communist Party, from his recent talk, THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME MUST GO! In The Name of Humanity, We REFUSE To Accept a Fascist America: A Better World IS Possible.