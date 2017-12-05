Notes: In all successful social and political changes in here in the the United States and elsewhere, civil disobedience plays a significant role. Bus boycotts, sit-ins and marches, coordinated with constitution based legal challenges to blatant racially based restrictions imposed by the white supremacy in the American south, were at the core of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s and 1970s.





Our guest in this edition of Radio Curious is Attorney Kent Spriggs, the editor of “Voices of Civil Rights Lawyers: Reflections from the Deep South, 1964-1980.” Spriggs compiled the voices of 26 lawyers, black and white, from the south and the north who began their law practices in the mid-1960s and successfully ended significant aspects of the then existing racial segregation. They describe their backgrounds and provide context for their civil rights litigation and other basic legal rights, as well as how their successes later advanced other movements for social justice.



Kent Spriggs, raised in Washington, D.C. went to the Deep South in 1965 after finishing law school in New York. He has been a Civil Rights lawyer since he arrived there over 50 years ago. Spriggs, now a resident and former mayor of Tallahassee, Florida, and I visited by phone from his home office on December 4, 2017. We began our conversation when I asked him describe the contributors and some of their stories in “Voices of Civil Rights Lawyers.”



The three books Kent Spriggs recommends are: "The Shock Doctrine," by Naomi Klein; "Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?: And Other Conversations about Race" by Beverly Daniel Tatum; and "The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Color Blindness," by Michelle Alexander and Cornel West.



