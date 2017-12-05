No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
This show is an interview with local Author and Forensic Historian Patrick Nolan about his 2015 book called: CIA Rogues and the Killing of the Kennedys: How and Why US Agents Conspired to Assassinate JFK and RFK. MK Ultra and Operation Mockingird are discussed. While Patrick's research into the assassinations is well done, he has not done any research on 9/11 and indicates in the preface that those who question the official story are mistaken. After the interview, we discussed 9/11 and shared some brochures on the subject. It is my hope that Patrick will turn his great research skills to 9/11 and then come back on the show to discuss.
9/11 Wake-Up Call is a weekly program that challenges the
official account of 9/11, which cannot possibly be true, through
interviews with key members of the 9/11 Truth Movement, audio
clips of relevant speeches, and through discussion of the latest
9/11 and related news.
9/11 Wake-Up Call is produced in the studio of
WWUH 91.3 FM at the University of Hartford and
airs weekly on Wednesdays at 12:00 pm and again
at 8:00 pm at WWUH 91.3 FM (www.wwuh.org). It can be heard streaming live at www.wwuh.org.
Earlier editions of the show can be found at
www.ct911truth.org
00:29:30
English
2017-12-05
WWUH - 91.3 FM - UNIVERSITY of HARTFORD www.wwuh.org