 RURAL WAR ROOM RADIO 
 
 Donavan Suitt & Byron Werner
 Rural War Room  
The third hour of Rural War Room's four-hour weekly radio broadcast 10pm-2am central time from KABF 88.3 FM Little Rock, Arkansas; KAOS Radio Austin, Texas. Details on the international works of Rural War Room - Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Soundcloud, Google+, Tumblr, ReverbNation, SongKick. Buy albums by the RWR cyberband on iTunes & Amazon. http://www.RuralWarRoom.com @ruralwarroom - Click Series above for full archive.
Otonana Trio - It Is Amazing What The Drink Can Do
Parliament - I Call My Baby Pussycat
Rare Earth - I Just Want To Celebrate (Mocean Worker Remix)
Kal - Turkish Blues
Hiromi - Key Talk
Towa Tei - Stretch Building Bamboo
Pigeon Funk - Mess Call
Cattivo - Dehli Tray
Ernest & Julio - Agent Blatant
Sigue Sigue Sputnik - Sex-Bomb-Boogie
Mike Keneally Band - Gravity Grab
Roger Miller - Chug-A-Lug
Caravan Palace - Human Leather Shoes For Crocodile Dandies

