Notes: Donald Drumpf Theatre Vol. 47 I Think I Smell a Rat. A major character flips the script this week, switching his loyalties. Songs this week from The White Stripes ("I Think I Smell a Rat"), Bob Dylan ("It's Alright, Ma [I'm Only Bleeding]"), The Rolling Stones ("Shattered"), Tim Heidecker ("Sentencing Day"), David Bowie ("Kooks"), and The Clash ("Hateful"). Clips and excerpts from Sarah Sanders; Jimmy Conway, Michael Flynn; Frank Costello; George Stephanopoulos; Trevor Noah; Chuck Todd; Ken Dilanian; Seth Meyers; Stephen Colbert; Nicolle Wallace; Barry McCaffrey; Jake Tapper; Kristen Welker; Jill Wine-Banks; John Heilemann; Major Garrett; Matthew Cole; Lindsey Graham; Joe Scarborough; Mika Brzezinski; and Theresa May. "Donald Drumpf Theatre is an original radio theatre show, with most sounds culled from the previous week, about a fictional, theatrical presidency. Contradictions tell the story, with songs, skits, and clips from political news shows and late-night comedy routines. The definition of "radio theatre" is stretched here, with an updated Dickie Goodman and/or Richard Foreman-meets-mashup style sometimes, and a more straightforward take other weeks. Currently, the network has ordered another 15 episodes, but there are threats of cancellation. Anyone who would like to contribute to the show, should contact info@wgxc.org.