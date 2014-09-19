Notes: Short intro of 2 minutes off mic, but audio quality improves after. This talk part of a speaking tour in Chicago organized by NEIS to counter the propaganda spun by the University of Chicago in their official program to mark the 75th anniversary of the first sustained nuclear chain reaction.



That experiment, originally planned for a remote area West of Chicago, where the Argonne National Lab is now located, was moved onto the University's Hyde Park campus due to a labor dispute. It is rarely acknowledged for its reckless endangerment of the urban and student community it placed at risk or for the cancers, mutations, genetic disorders, disrupted immune systems, and physiological burden from the enormity of the violence subsequently available to war, all of which have contributed to the diminished quality of life experienced by the mostly non-consenting and misinformed humans that its "success" has impinged on.



During his talk Gundersen mentions 400ppm CO2 as the current level of that gas and 350 ppm as the "safe" level of CO2, as promoted by the group 350.org. Actually the Earth is past 490 ppme when the other heat trapping gasses are included in the mix; something the IPCC has not yet done. But more importantly is the fact that corporations and banks have suppressed the fact, one that global indigenous leaders identified in 2010, that 300ppm CO2 is the level at which life in the ecosystems we know remains sustainable. See link:



https://www.counterpunch.org/2014/09/19/350-agent-saboteur/