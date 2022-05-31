Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Latin Waves
Dr Lebowitz latest book Between Capitalism and Community
Weekly Program
Dr Michael Lebowitz
 latinwaves@gmail.com  Contact Contributor
In Between Capitalism and Community, Lebowitz demonstrates that capitalism contains within itself elements of a different society, one of community.

Host Sylvia Richardson speaks to Dr Lebowitz about how capitalism creates accumulation but overlooked is how capitalism also deforms and changes those who work within it. How the communal councils in Venezuela profoundly changed those who worked within them and how struggle changes those for fight for it. Within the experience of struggle is embodied resilience,

Support Latin Waves by becoming a member for as little as $1 per month. www.latinwavesmedia.com.
Stuart and Sylvia Richardson,
Latin Waves Grassroots Media
www.latinwavesmedia.com

Please note

Latin Waves is syndicated in many Canadian cities and would welcome any participating stations to get in touch with us or visit our website at www.latinwavesmedia.com for samples of our work.

If you find a regular home for us in your programming schedule just let us know so we can promote your station on our website

Dr Lebowitz latest book Between Capitalism and Community Download Program Podcast
Dr Lebowitz latest book Between Capitalism and Community
00:29:13 1 May 31, 2022
Vancouver Studios, www.latinwavesmedia.com
  View Script
    
 00:29:13  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 