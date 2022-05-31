Summary: In Between Capitalism and Community, Lebowitz demonstrates that capitalism contains within itself elements of a different society, one of community.



Host Sylvia Richardson speaks to Dr Lebowitz about how capitalism creates accumulation but overlooked is how capitalism also deforms and changes those who work within it. How the communal councils in Venezuela profoundly changed those who worked within them and how struggle changes those for fight for it. Within the experience of struggle is embodied resilience,



Support Latin Waves by becoming a member for as little as $1 per month. www.latinwavesmedia.com.