Program Information
Latin Waves
Global Downturn, spending priorities, who pays and transitioning to new system
Weekly Program
Dr Robin Eric Hahnel
 latinwaves@gmail.com  Contact Contributor
Robin Hahnel is a Professor Emeritus from American University in Washington DC where he taught for thirty-three years. During the past fourteen years he taught as a Visiting Professor at Portland State University, Lewis and Clark College, and Willamette University in Oregon.

Host Sylvia speaks to Dr Hahnel about the war in Ukraine vs spending priorities at home, who pays for things in America and and what kind of system we can build to replace capitalism.

MISSED show last week as down with COVID, new show will be uploaded every week by Sunday from now on.

Stuart and Sylvia Richardson,
Latin Waves Grassroots Media
www.latinwavesmedia.com

Please note

Global Downturn, spending priorities, who pays and transitioning to new system
00:29:18 1 July 18, 2022
Vancouver Studios www.latinwavesmedia.com
