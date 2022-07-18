interviews Economist/author Dr Robin Hahnel

Subtitle: Global Downturn, spending priorities, who pays and transitioning to new system

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dr Robin Eric Hahnel

Contributor: latinwaves@gmail.com Contact Contributor

Summary: Robin Hahnel is a Professor Emeritus from American University in Washington DC where he taught for thirty-three years. During the past fourteen years he taught as a Visiting Professor at Portland State University, Lewis and Clark College, and Willamette University in Oregon.



Host Sylvia speaks to Dr Hahnel about the war in Ukraine vs spending priorities at home, who pays for things in America and and what kind of system we can build to replace capitalism.



MISSED show last week as down with COVID, new show will be uploaded every week by Sunday from now on.



Support Latin Waves by becoming a member for as little as $1 per month. www.latinwavesmedia.com

Credits: Stuart and Sylvia Richardson,

Latin Waves Grassroots Media

www.latinwavesmedia.com



Please note



Latin Waves is syndicated in many Canadian cities and would welcome any participating stations to get in touch with us or visit our website at www.latinwavesmedia.com for samples of our work.



If you find a regular home for us in your programming schedule just let us know so we can promote your station on our website

Notes:



