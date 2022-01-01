Summary: Free one hour weekly program available to campus/community/non-commercial/internet radio stations. Fully FCC compliant for terrestrial broadcast.



An exploration of the roots and routes taken by blues, jazz, soul, R&B, country, folk, and Indigenous music. Informative and eclectic, it's a musical archaeology project, listening to the layers of influences and innovations.



Originally airs Thursdays 10am CST on WXDR-LP New Orleans

We've also been heard on WNHN-FM, Concord NH



Customization to your station is available.



Prior to broadcast, please contact producer at channeloneradio@yahoo.com