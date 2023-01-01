Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome from Anchorage, Alaska, Phillip Blanchett, he's the the creator of the band "Pamyua" they bring their musical blend of Inuit drum and dance to the stage and they call it “Inuit Soul Music.” Pamyua is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine and you can read all about them and hear our interview at www.IndigenousinMusic.com/pamyua-interview. Music from Pamyua, Freightrain, Thunderhand Joe and the Medicine Show, Irv Lyons Jr., Logan Staats, David Laronde, Latin Vibe, Celeigh Cardinal, Melody McArthur, Michael Franti, Nancy Sanchez, Raye Zaragoza, CHANCES, nehiyawak, Darren Geffre, Samantha Crain, 1915, Soda Stereo, Midnight Shine, Qacung, Byron Nicholai, Hayley Wallis, Leanne Goose, Tracy Bone, Indian City, JC Campbell and much much more. Visit us on our home page at www.IndigenousinMusicandArts.org and find our all about us and our programs there you can take our Support challenge SAY Magazine Library with all our featured guests.