The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
Weekly Program
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome from Anchorage, Alaska, Phillip Blanchett, he's the the creator of the band "Pamyua" they bring their musical blend of Inuit drum and dance to the stage and they call it “Inuit Soul Music.” Pamyua is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine and you can read all about them and hear our interview at www.IndigenousinMusic.com/pamyua-interview. Music from Pamyua, Freightrain, Thunderhand Joe and the Medicine Show, Irv Lyons Jr., Logan Staats, David Laronde, Latin Vibe, Celeigh Cardinal, Melody McArthur, Michael Franti, Nancy Sanchez, Raye Zaragoza, CHANCES, nehiyawak, Darren Geffre, Samantha Crain, 1915, Soda Stereo, Midnight Shine, Qacung, Byron Nicholai, Hayley Wallis, Leanne Goose, Tracy Bone, Indian City, JC Campbell and much much more. Visit us on our home page at www.IndigenousinMusicandArts.org and find our all about us and our programs there you can take our Support challenge SAY Magazine Library with all our featured guests.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Feb. 11, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 