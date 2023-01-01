Summary: This edition of the Global Research News Hour is a fundraising edition designed to solicit contributions from listeners.

As well, in the body of the show, we feature audio from the public gathering in support of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirited People and of the grieved families they leave behind. We also have interviews focused on the Freedom Convoy of truckers from early last year making demands to eliminate the various vaccine mandates. Diwa Marcellino is a representative of a Winnipeg group that condemns the convoy. Benita Pederson is a representative and media spokesperson for World Unity Convoy 2023 held in a community outside of Winnipeg, and celebrates the Freedom Convoy movement.