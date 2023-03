Notes:



Joyce Wrice, “On One (feat. Freddie Gibbs)”

from Overgrown

Joyce Wrice Music - 2021



Victoria Monét, “Experience”

from JAGUAR

Tribe Records - 2020



Sinitus Tempo, “Shards”

from Sensory System

Sinitus Tempo - 2016



Pinkshinyultrablast, “Honeybee”

from Happy Songs for Happy Zombies - EP

Club AC30 - 2016



Skrillex, “Way Back”

from Don’t Get Too Close

OWSLA/Atlantic - 2023



PinkPantheress, “Take me home”

from Take me home - EP

Warner Records - 2022



Sir Hiss, “Rolling (feat. EMZ)”

from Rolling - Single

White Peach - 2019



Pa Salieu, “Energy (feat. Mahalia)”

from Send Them To Coventry

Warner Records - 2020



Adekunle Gold, “Kelegbe Megbe (Know Your Level)”

from Kelegbe Megbe (Know Your Level) - Single

Afro Urban Records - 2019



Lojay, “Monalisa”

from LV N ATTN - EP

Metallic Music/1789 - 2021



Juls, “Summer In The Ends”

from Sounds of My World

LOF COLLECTIVE - 2021



Timaya, “Cold Outside (feat. Buju)”

from Cold Outside (feat. Buju) - Single

DM Records Limited - 2021



Tamera, “Wickedest”

from Afrodite - EP

Moonshyne Music Limited - 2021



Rotimi, “Fiction (feat. Busy Signal)”

from All or Nothing

FrontRo Music Group LLC / EMPIRE - 2021



Fiokee, “Very Connected (feat. Flavour)”

from Very Connected (feat. Flavour) - Single

Fiokee Records - 2018



Tiwa Savage, “Koroba”

from Celia

Universal Music (Pty) Ltd. - 2020



The Cavemen., “Savage”

from Born to Hate

Dirty Water Records - 2016



Chico Mann & Captain Planet, “Oye Bien”

from Night Visions

Bastard Jazz Recordings - 2017



Aman Hayer & Lehmber Hussainpuri, “Let's Nach”

from Let's Nach - Single

Elite Music - 2023



DJ Day, “Making a Mess (Day Remix Interlude)”

from The Day Before (Deluxe Edition)

7T5 Music - 2016



Devin Morrison, “Lil' Lonely”

from Lil' Lonely - Single

Devin Morrison - 2020



Buffalo Daughter, “Stereotype C (feat. Cibo Matto)”

from Stereotype C (feat. Cibo Matto) - Single

Anniversary Group - 2023



Yaeji, “For Granted”

from With a Hammer

XL Recordings - 2023



UMIE, “Ghé Vào Tai”

from Ghé Vào Tai - Single

LOOPS Music - 2023



TWICE, “MOONLIGHT SUNRISE”

from READY TO BE

Republic Records - TWICE - 2023



SEULGI, “Anywhere But Home”

from 28 Reasons - The 1st Mini Album - EP

SM Entertainment - 2022



NewJeans, “Attention”

from NewJeans 1st EP 'New Jeans'

ADOR - 2022



PONY, “Divine”

from Divine - Single

MUNMU - 2019



Lone, “Blue Moon Tree”

from Ambivert Tools, Vol. 4 - Single

R&S Records - 2018



Alvvays, “After The Earthquake”

from Blue Rev

[PIAS] Australia - 2022



Tamaryn, “Love Fade”

from The Waves

Tamaryn - 2010



Feist, “In Lightning”

from Multitudes

Universal Music Division Polydor - 2022



Hüsker Dü, “You're a Soldier”

from Warehouse: Songs and Stories

Rhino/Warner Records - 1986



Flyying Colours, “Long Holiday”

from Mindfullness

Club AC30 - 2016



Allah-Las, “Ferus Gallery”

from Worship the Sun

V2 Records Benelux - 2014