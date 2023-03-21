The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Lee McIntyre
What do vaccines, climate change, evolution, and the moon landing all have in common? Short answer, science! The longer, sometimes more disagreeable answer is that many of us have a whacky neighbor who doesn't believe in at least one of those things. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to author Lee McIntyre, whose latest book is entitled How To Talk To A Science Denier. In our wide-ranging conversation, we try to unearth some commonalities among people who latch onto conspiracy theories and eschew scientific evidence. From climate science to 5G technology, what makes people suspicious of science and what’s the most effective way to help change their minds?

Track: Pick Up The Pieces
Artist: Average White Band
Album: AWB
Label: Atlantic
Year: 1974

Track: Overkill
Artist: Men At Work
Album: Cardo
Label: Columbia
Year: 1983

Track: Paranoid
Artist: Black Sabbath
Album: Paranoid
Label: Vertigo
Year: 1970

00:29:00 1 March 21, 2023
San Francisco
