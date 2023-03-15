The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
TUC Radio
Jordan Chariton asks Prof. Wolff - Is this crisis contained - or will it spread?
Prof. Richard Wolff
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
They spoke on March 15 - when the news broke that the Silicon Valley Bank was to receive a bailout.

Richard Wolff is Professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and the founder of Democracy at Work and host of their nationally syndicated show Economic Update. Jordan Chariton is an investigative reporting news producer with Status Coup News. They feature in-field and investigative reporting, and aim to cover what corporate media covers up.

Find the interview from March 15, 2023 on YouTube under the title: Professor Richard Wolff: Silicon Valley Bank Bailout Crisis.
Jordan Chariton, Status Coup News

Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 March 15, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
