The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
2
Holly Arnold
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Remember office buildings? They were places people used to go in order to work. Since the pandemic, though, vast numbers of office spaces have been abandoned. Have you ever found yourself musing, “it’s a shame they can’t do something with all of these empty buildings?” This week’s guest on Sea Change Radio has put a lot of thought into that very quandary. Holly Arnold, an architect with Gensler, a global architectural, design and planning firm, joins us to discuss the conversion of commercial real estate buildings into residential housing units. We look at what it takes to transform office space into living space, the opportunities it presents for the underhoused and those experiencing homelessness, and the complications and challenges involved in transforming the face of financial districts around the planet.
Track: Death Or Glory
Artist: The Clash
Album: London Calling
Label: Epic Records
Year: 1979

Track: Working On A Building
Artist: Hot Rize
Album: Traditional Ties
Label: Sugar Hill
Year: 1986

Track: Built For Comfort
Artist: Howlin’ Wolf
Album: London Sessions
Label: Chess
Year: 1971

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 March 25, 2023
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 