Program Information
Art of Jace Clayton
Inter-active Audio Art Installation by Jace Clayton
 chuck u. rosina  Contact Contributor
A report on a new audio-art installation at Massachusetts College of Art in Boston.
Installation by Jace Clayton.
Audio recording and reporting by Chuck Rosina
at W.Bla3 studio in Medford MA.

Inter-active Audio Art Installation by Jace Clayton
00:07:56 1 March 24, 2023
Boston, MA
 00:07:56
