Program Information
Rhythm Country and Blues
Rhythm Country and Blues -- ep 017
Daniel Jay
Free one hour weekly program available to campus/community/non-commercial/internet radio stations. Fully FCC compliant for terrestrial broadcast.

An exploration of the roots and routes taken by blues, jazz, soul, R&B, country, folk, and Indigenous music. Informative and eclectic, it's a musical archaeology project, listening to the layers of influences and innovations.

Originally airs Thursdays at 10am CST on WXDR-FM 99.1 New Orleans
Also heard Sundays at 5pm and Wednesdays at 6pm CST on WAUP-FM Waupaca, WI

Customization to your station is available.

Prior to broadcast, please contact producer at channeloneradio@yahoo.com

Rhythm Country and Blues -- ep 017
00:58:17 1 March 31, 2023
 00:58:17
